Mitchell won't play Sunday versus the Clippers due to left knee injury management.

Since being shut down at the beginning of March with the knee injury and also missing time due to a fractured nose, Mitchell has struggled to regain the form he displayed earlier in the season. Over his six appearances dating back to March 13, Mitchell has averaged just 14.3 points, 5.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks in 32.2 minutes while shooting 33.3 percent from the field and 30.4 percent from downtown. Since his absence Sunday is being termed as injury management, Mitchell likely isn't dealing with a setback and may just be getting rest for the second leg of a back-to-back set. He should be back in action for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.