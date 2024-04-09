Mitchell (rest) is available for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Mitchell took a seat for Sunday's loss to the Clippers, which was the second night of a back-to-back set, due to left knee injury management, but as expected, he'll return to action Wednesday. The superstar hasn't been his usual dominant self, averaging only 14.3 points on 33.3 percent shooting over his last six appearances.
