Mitchell won't play Tuesday against the Jazz due to left knee injury maintenance.
Tuesday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, so presumably, Mitchell will be ready to roll for Wednesday against the Suns. In Mitchell's absence, Darius Garland will likely pick up more usage and there will be more minutes available for guys like Sam Merrill, Caris LeVert and Max Strus.
