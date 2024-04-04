Share Video

Link copied!

Mobley finished Wednesday's 122-101 loss to Phoenix with 20 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes.

Seven games removed from his nine- game absence, Mobley's totals continue to trend upward. Although he's hit the double-double milestone only once since returning to action, he came tantalizingly close during Wednesday's loss. Mobley's shot accuracy has been outstanding since his return, averaging 66.7 percent from the floor.

More News