Mobley finished Wednesday's 122-101 loss to Phoenix with 20 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes.

Seven games removed from his nine- game absence, Mobley's totals continue to trend upward. Although he's hit the double-double milestone only once since returning to action, he came tantalizingly close during Wednesday's loss. Mobley's shot accuracy has been outstanding since his return, averaging 66.7 percent from the floor.