Mobley registered 17 points (8-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 115-92 win over the Hornets.

Playing in his second game since returning from an ankle injury that cost him most of March, Mobley tied Jarrett Allen and Georges Niang for the team scoring lead while posting strong all-around numbers. Over the 10 games he's been able to play after the All-Star break, Mobley has averaged 15.1 points, 9.3 boards, 4.1 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals while shooting 56.6 percent from the floor, and the Cavaliers figure to lean on the third-year big heavily while Donovan Mitchell (nose) remains sidelined.