Mobley ended Wednesday's 110-98 victory over Memphis with 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, four blocks and three steals in 31 minutes.

Mobley and Jarrett Allen combined for seven of the Cavaliers' 10 blocks Wednesday. Mobley managed to record his 22nd double-double of the season, his second one since returning from a nine-game absence due to a left ankle sprain. Since his return, Mobley is averaging 16.6 points on 59.0 percent shooting, 6.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals over 29.5 minutes per game.