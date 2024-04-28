Mobley finished Saturday's 112-89 loss to the Magic in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals across 32 minutes.

Mobley blocked multiple shots for the third time through four matchups against Orlando and added multiple steals for the first time during that stretch. Through four postseason games, the defensive-minded forward has averaged 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 1.8 assists and 0.8 steals in 30.5 minutes.