Mobley provided 33 points (15-24 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 43 minutes during Wednesday's 113-98 loss to Boston in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Mobley once again stepped up in the starting lineup for the shorthanded Cavaliers, putting forth his best game of the series despite coming up short and seeing Cleveland's season come to an end. Mobley led all players in Wednesday's contest in scoring while hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total and notching a team-best pair of blocks. Mobley concluded the semifinals by averaging 21.4 points, 9.4 assists and 3.2 assists while shooting 62.7% from the field.