Mobley accumulated 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 104-103 victory over the Magic in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Cavaliers were missing Jarrett Allen (ribs) for this game, so Mobley shifted to center and produced a masterclass on the defensive end. In fact, his emphatic block on Franz Wagner's game-tying layup attempt at the end of regulation secured the win for Cleveland, giving the team a 3-2 series lead.