Mobley accumulated 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 120-95 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Mobley continues to play as Cleveland's starting center with Jarrett Allen (ribs) sidelined, but his numbers have not suffered a downgrade. Mobley recorded his third double-double across his last four appearances Tuesday, and he should continue to operate as a reliable two-way threat in Game 2 on Thursday, especially if Allen is unable to suit up once again.