Mobley ended Monday's 124-112 loss to Charlotte with nine points (3-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 24 minutes.

Mobley didn't miss from beyond the arc and added three combined steals and blocks, but he played just 24 minutes and committed four turnovers. With Jarrett Allen back in the lineup, Mobley slid back to his usual spot at the four after handling more center duties during Allen's absence. Expect Mobley's workload to bounce back in more competitive games.