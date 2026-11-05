Mobley produced 16 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 loss to the Thunder.

Mobley delivered a strong defensive performance while recording his second double-double in three games. Jarrett Allen exited after just seven minutes with a right knee injury, leaving Mobley to shoulder additional frontcourt responsibilities. If Allen misses time, Mobley could see increased opportunities at center, bolstering his rebounding and defensive upside.