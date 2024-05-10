Mobley recorded 21 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal over 33 minutes in Thursday's 118-94 win over the Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Mobley stepped up as the starting center while Jarrett Allen (ribs) remained out in Game 2, leading all players in the contest in rebounds and blocks to go along with a handful of assists while ending as one of three Cavaliers with 20 or more points in a double-double performance. Mobley is off to a hot start in the series against Boston, posting a double-double in both games thus far. If Mobley is able to continue to play well for Cleveland, that will provide a much-needed lift for the Cavaliers against a dominant Celtics squad.