Mobley closed with 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 36 minutes during Saturday's 97-83 win over the Magic in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Mobley recorded only his second double-double since the beginning of April, but there's no question he did when it mattered the most. The promising big man averaged career-high marks in both rebounds and assists per game during the 2023-24 season, and while he holds a secondary role in the offensive scheme, he's putting up solid numbers in the scoring column as well. Mobley averaged 16.0 points per game over his final 12 regular-season appearances.