Mobley notched 18 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes in Thursday's 114-106 loss to the 76ers.

Mobley scored 15 of his 18 points before halftime, struggling to remain involved offensively as Philadelphia mounted its comeback. His eight rebounds were encouraging and ranked second on the team behind Donovan Mitchell's 10. Still, the absence of defensive counting stats limited his overall fantasy production. Mobley should remain a reliable source of rebounds and defensive contributions, although his scoring opportunities could fluctuate with James Harden and Donovan Mitchell handling much of Cleveland's offensive creation.