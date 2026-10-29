Mobley had 24 points (8-12 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 win over the Wizards.

Mobley delivered a standout performance from beyond the arc, knocking down a career-high five three-pointers while leading Cleveland in both scoring and rebounding. He scored 10 points in the fourth quarter as the Cavaliers erased a double-digit deficit and secured their third consecutive victory. The increased perimeter production adds another layer to Mobley's already impressive fantasy profile, particularly if he continues looking for opportunities from deep.