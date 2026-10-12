Mobley finished with 14 points (3-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 27 minutes in Sunday's 119-105 preseason win over the Magic.

While Mobley didn't shoot the ball well Sunday, his scoring contributions improved after amassing eight points in Thursday's preseason loss to the Celtics. The 25-year-old ended the 2025-26 campaign by averaging 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 blocks over 31.9 minutes per contest. Mobley's three-point percentage dipped last year, but his biggest issue is his health, with the 2021 No. 3 overall pick logging 65 games or fewer in two of the last three seasons.