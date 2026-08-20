The addition of Peyton Watson could be beneficial for Mobley if Watson's improved outside shooting carries over to Cleveland.

Watson connected on 41.1 percent of his three-pointers last season, and having a credible floor spacer at forward would make it easier for the Cavaliers to continue playing Mobley alongside Jarrett Allen without compromising spacing around Donovan Mitchell and James Harden. Watson's defensive versatility also gives Cleveland another option for switch-heavy lineups alongside Mobley, although Watson's career-long reluctance to shoot at high volume makes his offensive fit worth monitoring.