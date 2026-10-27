Mobley posted 18 points (6-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 38 minutes in Monday's 127-125 overtime win over the Timberwolves.

Mobley recorded his second consecutive double-double after his 20-point, 10-rebound performance against the Nets on Saturday. The four threes were a season-high mark for the star forward, who has gone 7-for-12 from deep to begin the season, and the two blocks reinforced his defensive value. Mobley's consistent rebounding and defensive contributions provide a strong foundation to go along with a sizable offensive role -- he's operated as the Cavaliers' No. 2 option behind Donovan Mitchell in the early going of the campaign.