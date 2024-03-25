Mobley (ankle) tallied 15 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes Sunday in the Cavaliers' 121-84 loss to the Heat.

In his return from a nine-game absence due to a left ankle sprain, Mobley was on a restriction of 20-to-25 minutes, and the Cavaliers didn't have to worry about overworking him after Miami rolled to a 21-point lead at halftime and a 33-point lead after three quarters to salt the game away. Despite going a minus-22 during his time on the court, Mobley still managed to produce the best fantasy line of any of the 12 Cavaliers players that took the court. Mobley could be available Monday when the Cavaliers finish out their back-to-back set with a matchup with the Hornets, but expect a minute restriction to remain in place for that contest.