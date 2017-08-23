Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Status for start of year questionable, physical incoming

Thomas (hip) may not be fully healthy for the start of the Cavaliers' training camp, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports. Celtics president Danny Ainge said Thomas' hip injury played "some" role in the trade and that "There's going to be probably a little bit of delay for [him] as he starts the season."

It's worth noting that Ainge's tone has changed somewhat from when it was initially reported by Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe on July 26 that Thomas wouldn't need surgery. Ainge said of Thomas then that he was "making good progress" and "progressing nicely". Thomas was also evaluated by several hip specialists at that time and it was determined that he would be ready for training camp. That said, Thomas will be given a physical by Cleveland -- who seem not to be overly concerned with the injury -- soon, which should provide more clarity on the situation.