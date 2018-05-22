Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Influential play continues in Game Four victory
Korver tallied 14 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and three blocks in 25 minutes during Monday's 111-102 victory over Boston.
Korver continues to play well without being spectacular as the Cavaliers recorded an impressive victory in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals. While Korver's numbers don't jump off the page, his effort was unquestionable as he threw himself around on both ends of the floor. His team-high three blocks was merely an outlier but do demonstrate his ability to have an impact on the game at crucial moments.
