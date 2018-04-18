Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: May have minutes limit
Korver, according to coach Tyronn Lue, "Might [have a minutes restriction for Game 2], but I'm not listening," Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Korver played just four minutes during Game 1, going 0-for-3 from the field, as he continues to deal with foot pain. It sounds as if Korver may still be somewhat injured, but could end up playing through it if needed, especially since the Cavaliers are at risk of going down 0-2 at home.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Not on Cavs' injury report•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Back at practice Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Misses practice with illness•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Will have minutes restriction Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Will play Game 1•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Foot injury 'improving'•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....