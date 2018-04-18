Korver, according to coach Tyronn Lue, "Might [have a minutes restriction for Game 2], but I'm not listening," Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Korver played just four minutes during Game 1, going 0-for-3 from the field, as he continues to deal with foot pain. It sounds as if Korver may still be somewhat injured, but could end up playing through it if needed, especially since the Cavaliers are at risk of going down 0-2 at home.