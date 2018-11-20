Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Returns from injury vs. Detroit
Korver (foot) logged 18 minutes and scored four points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while collecting two rebounds and two blocks in Monday's loss to the Pistons.
As expected, Korver managed to take the court Monday following a brief two-game absence due to foot soreness. The 37-year-old sharpshooter is putting up 5.5 points along with 1.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 15.3 minutes per contest so far this year and should be good to go moving forward.
