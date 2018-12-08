Nance will get the start at power forward in Friday's game against the Kings, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.

Nance is replacing George HIll, who was traded to the Bucks, in the starting lineup. It is unclear if the Cavaliers like the bigger lineup against the Kings or if this will be their starting unit going forward. Thus, Hill's departure could lead to a few extra minutes for the big man.

