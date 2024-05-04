Morris registered two points (1-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), eight rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes during Friday's 103-96 loss to Orlando in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Morris played 27 minutes as the starting power forward in the Game 6 loss. Any time he spends on the floor feels like too much, highlighted by his lack of production. The Cavaliers will be hoping Jarrett Allen can overcome his rib injury and get back on the floor for what is a must-win game Sunday.