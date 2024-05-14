Strus provided 15 points (5-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 43 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 109-102 loss to Boston in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Strus led all players in Monday's contest in threes made while ending as one of four Cavaliers in scoring and handing out a team-high-tying assist total along with a pair of steals. Strus, who also hauled in seven boards, posted a new playoff-high in threes made and notched his second game with 10 or more points in the series against the Celtics.