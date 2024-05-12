Strus totaled six points (2-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists over 37 minutes during Saturday's 106-93 loss to the Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Strus continues to deliver nothing but mediocrity, scoring fewer than 15 points for the eighth time in the past nine games, all during the playoffs. If the Cavaliers have any chance of beating the Celtics, they are going to need Strus to rediscover his form from earlier in the season. Based on what we have seen during the postseason, that might be wishful thinking.