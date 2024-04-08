Strus closed with 20 points (5-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Sunday's 120-118 loss to the Clippers.

Strus has recorded six-plus assists in three of his last four games, and he was one assist shy of matching his career high that he set in Jan. of 2023 with the Heat. His 20 points Sunday was the first time since Feb. 27 against the Mavericks that he's reached that mark as he drained four of the Cavaliers' 11 three-point makes. Since returning from an 11-game absence due to a right knee strain, Strus is averaging 13.1 points on 49.2 percent shooting, including 40.5 percent from three, 4.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.3 steals over 31.1 minutes per game.