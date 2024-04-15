Strus amassed 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds and 11 assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's 120-110 loss to the Hornets.

Strus was more involved in the offense Sunday with Donovan Mitchell (knee), Darius Garland (back) and Caris LeVert (knee) all sitting out of the Cavs' regular-season finale. Strus took advantage of the expanded role as he registered the first triple-double of his career, as well as a career-high 11 assists. He ends his first season in Cleveland averaging 12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists over 32.0 minutes per game.