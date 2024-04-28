Strus produced seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound, three assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 112-89 loss to the Magic in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Strus has failed to score more than seven points in four straight games to start the postseason. He's shooting 38.5 percent from the field during that stretch. Strus grabbed only two rebounds during the two losses in Orlando after totaling 18 boards across the two wins in Cleveland.