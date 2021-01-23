Prince recorded 14 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 22 minutes during Friday's 123-113 win over the Nets.

Prince has been excellent in his first two games with the Cavaliers, averaging 15.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 27.0 minutes. However, he's shooting an unsustainable 57.1 percent from the field and 62.5 percent from three. Once his shooting comes back down to earth, his fantasy relevance will likely be close to gone. Prince is unlikely to find 30 minutes per game given the wealth of options at forward for the Cavaliers, including Isaac Okoro, Cedi Osman and Larry Nance. Dylan Windler should also see minutes on the wing.