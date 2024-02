Prince will start during Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

As expected, Prince will step into the starting lineup with the Lakers down LeBron James (ankle), Cam Reddish (ankle) and Max Christie (ankle). In 47 starts this season, Prince is averaging 9.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists. However, most of those starts came with the Lakers at or near full health.