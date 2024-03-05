Prince logged 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 22 minutes during Monday's 116-104 win over the Thunder.

Prince was efficient and played a critical role as a floor spacer as the Lakers knocked off one of the top teams in the Western Conference. Prince's emergence snapped an ugly streak of compiling just six points on 3-for-12 shooting in 46 minutes of action across his last three appearances. He is averaging 6.4 shots per game since the All-Star break, so his production almost entirely depends on his ability to get hot from beyond the arc.