Prince has been ruled out for Friday's game against the 76ers due to personal reasons, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Prince was a late addition to Friday's injury report, and he'll be unable to suit up while tending to a personal matter. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return to action Sunday against Indiana, but Cam Reddish and Rui Hachimura could see increased usage in Prince's absence.