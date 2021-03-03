Prince (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.
Prince has missed the past two games due to a personal issue and ankle injury, but he could return for the Cavaliers' final game before the All-Star break. If he does, that could mean fewer minutes for the likes of Dean Wade, Dylan Windler and Lamar Stevens.
