Thompson racked up six points (3-5 FG), seven rebounds and three assists across 21 minutes during Thursday's 123-104 loss to the Pelicans.

While Thompson was unable to score in double figures for a second consecutive game Thursday, he posted his second-highest rebound total of the season as part of a well-rounded stat line. With Evan Mobley (knee) sidelined, Thompson has played double-digit minutes off the bench in seven of the Cavaliers' last eight matchups. During that time, he averaged 5.6 points and 5.4 rebounds in 16.3 minutes per game.