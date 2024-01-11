Thompson was ejected from Thursday's game versus the Nets after getting into an altercation with Nic Claxton, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.
Thompson will finish Thursday's game with one point (1-4 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 11 minutes before getting ejected. Damian Jones could receive extended minutes behind Jarrett Allen as Cleveland's backup center in Thompson's absence.
