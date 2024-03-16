Thompson (suspension) is available for Saturday's game versus the Rockets.
Thompson is set to return to action Saturday after missing the last 25 games due to a suspension for violating the NBA's Anti-Drug Program. The veteran big man is averaging 4.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 15.4 minutes across his last 10 appearances.
