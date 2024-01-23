The NBA announced Tuesday that Thompson has been suspended 25 games for violating the league's Anti-Drug Program, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Thompson has been serving as the top backup to starting center Jarrett Allen of late, but he likely would have been at risk at dropping out of the rotation once Evan Mobley (knee) likely returns to action shortly before the All-Star break. With Mobley's return still likely a week or more away, however, the Cavaliers will presumably turn to Damian Jones to fill minutes at center when Allen is off the floor. Thompson is first eligible to return from suspension March 16 versus the Rockets.