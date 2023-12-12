Thompson racked up 10 points (5-7 FG), 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 29 minutes during Monday's 104-94 loss to Orlando.

Evan Mobley (knee) missed his second game in a row for Cleveland, and Jarrett Allen fouled out after just 15 minutes. Dean Wade started for Mobley and played well, but Thompson had an even bigger impact in relief of Allen with season-best marks in points (10) and rebounds (13) for his first double-double of the campaign. With Mobley's status in the air for Tuesday against the Celtics, Thompson could get another decent opportunity for minutes.