Caboclo was waived by the Celtics on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Caboclo has not played an NBA game since 2020, when he played for the Rockets. That season, he averaged 2.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in 6.0 minutes over six games. The Brazilian forward has spent his last two seasons playing overseas in France and Brazil. After being waived by the Celtics, he will likely either try to continue playing overseas or land another training camp contract with an NBA team desperate for wing depth.