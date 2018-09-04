Theis (knee) has yet to be cleared for 5-on-5 work, but is expected to be ready for the start of training camp, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Theis continues to work back from a knee injury that costed him the final two months of the 2017-18 season. While he's yet to be cleared for 5-on-5 work, he must be progressing as expected considering head coach Brad Stevens said he anticipates the big man to be ready for camp. Look for Theis to continue to ramp up his activity over the next month or so and if all goes as expected, he should open the season without any restrictions. Theis will once again provide valuable reserve big man minutes for the Celtics, but he's unlikely to become fantasy relevant in most formats.