Theis is questionable for Sunday's game against Cleveland due to a left thumb sprain.

Theis being added to Sunday's injury report in advance of the Clippers' 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff puts his status in jeopardy. Ivica Zubac and Mason Plumlee would split Theis' workload if he's unable to suit up, with Theis having logged 18 and 17 minutes in the Clippers' past two contests, respectively.