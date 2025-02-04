Theis (thumb) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

After missing the last two games for the Pelicans, Theis could be on track to be ruled out for a third straight game due to a right thumb sprain. The veteran big man is having a rough season in New Orleans, averaging a career-low 4.3 points per game on a career-worst 47.3 percent from the floor. If unable to play in Denver, the team could turn to Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Karlo Matkovic to help shoulder the load off the bench in the frontcourt.