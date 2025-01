Theis (thumb) has been listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Celtics.

Theis is having a less-than-stellar season in a bench role with the Pelicans. The veteran big man is averaging a career-low 4.3 points to go along with 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 16.3 minutes per game. From a fantasy perspective, he hasn't made a big impact during the 2024-25 campaign.