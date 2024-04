Theis (thumb) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Cleveland, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Theis is dealing with a sprained thumb on his non-shooting hand, which will sideline him Sunday. Head coach Tyronn Lue initially expected Theis to be available Sunday prior to the medical staff deciding otherwise. The Clippers will likely turn to Mason Plumlee and P.J. Tucker to fill the backup center minutes behind Ivica Zubac.