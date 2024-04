Theis (thumb) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Suns, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Theis has been upgraded from questionable to available Tuesday after missing the Clippers' previous contest with a left thumb sprain. The veteran big man is averaging 4.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 14.0 minutes across his last 10 appearances.