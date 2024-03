Theis appeared to suffer a knee injury during the fourth quarter of Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Theis was spotted receiving attention from the medical staff on the bench, and he didn't see any action in the final nine minutes of the game. However, after the contest, coach Tyronn Lue stated in his press conference that he's not too concerned, per Murray. The big man will be considered day-to-day until further notice.