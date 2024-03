Theis finished with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound over seven minutes during Friday's 112-104 loss to the Pelicans.

Theis failed to score in the loss, playing no more than 15 minutes for the sixth time in the past seven games. While he does provide the Clippers with a veteran piece at the center spot, it is clear his time as a consistent fantasy asset has come and gone. There is no reason to roster him, even in deeper formats.